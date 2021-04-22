DREAMGIRLS Will Embark on UK Tour From December 2021

The first ever UK tour of hit musical Dreamgirls, which was due to start in 2020, will now open at the Liverpool Empire Theatre this December before visiting cities right across the country throughout 2022 and into 2023.

A full tour schedule and booking links can be found at dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.

Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

As previously announced, Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White in the UK tour of Dreamgirls. Her London stage credits include Alana Beck in the original West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen (BBTA winner - Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), The Book Of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre).

A finalist on ITV's The Voice in 2019, Nicole Raquel Dennis wowed viewers and judges at her blind audition, performing Dreamgirls mega-hit 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' alongside team mentor Jennifer Hudson. Hudson won an Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 Oscar-winning motion picture adaptation of Dreamgirls which also starred Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White in the Dreamgirls UK tour at certain performances with further casting to be announced soon.

This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls was Directed by Michael Bennett who Co-Choreographed the show with Michael Peters. The production opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards with the original cast recording winning two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The UK and Ireland tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino

The show's opening is subject to the government allowing indoor performances to begin with sufficient notice, understanding what restrictions on social distancing and audience attendance caps are imposed, the public health status, and the availability of insurance cover either from the market or more likely from a government indemnity scheme.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday 14 December 2021 - Saturday 1 January 2022

Liverpool Empire

Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Wednesday 5 January - Saturday 22 January 2022

Bristol Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 25 January - Saturday 5 February 2022

Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Wednesday 23 February - Saturday 5 March 2022

Sunderland Empire

4-5 High Street West, Sunderland SR1 3EX

0844 871 7615| www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 8 March - Saturday 19 March 2022

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

0114 249 6000 | www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 5 April - Saturday 16 April 2022

Edinburgh Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 19 April - Saturday 30 April 2022

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Bute Place, Cardiff Bay CF10 5AL

www.wmc.org.uk

On sale Friday 14 May 2021

Monday 9 May - Saturday 14 May 2022

New Wimbledon Theatre

93 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1QG

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 17 May - Saturday 28 May 2022

Theatre Royal Nottingham

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

0115 989 5555 | www.trch.co.uk

On sale Tuesday 4 May 2021

Tuesday 31 May - Saturday 11 June 2022

Theatre Royal Norwich

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

01603 630000 | www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 21 June - Saturday 9 July 2022

Leeds Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

0844 848 2700 | www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

On sale Wednesday 28 April 2021

Tuesday 12 July - Saturday 23 July 2022

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

01227 787787 | www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale soon

Tuesday 26 July - Saturday 6 August 2022

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

01752 267 222 | www.theatreroyal.com

On sale soon

Tuesday 9 August - Saturday 20 August 2022

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

The Promenade, Llandudno LL30 1BB

01492 872 000 | www.venuecymru.co.uk

On sale Friday 30 April 2021

Tuesday 30 August - Saturday 10 September 2022

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

01224 641122 | www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

On sale Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 13 September - Saturday 24 September 2022

Palace Theatre, Manchester

97 Oxford Street, Manchester M1 6FT

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 27 September - Saturday 1 October 2022

New Theatre, Oxford

24 - 26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Monday 10 October - Saturday 22 October 2022

King's Theatre, Glasgow

297 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JN

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

|On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

Tuesday 25 October - Saturday 5 November 2022

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL

0844 856 1111 | www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

On sale Friday 23 April 2021

Monday 14 November - Saturday 19 November 2022

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Empire Lane, Southampton SO15 1AP

02380 711 811 | www.mayflower.org.uk

On sale Thursday 13 May 2021

Tuesday 22 November - Saturday 3 December 2022

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP

01604 624 811 | www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 6 December - Saturday 31 December 2022

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021

The tour will continue and further venues and dates for 2023 will be announced in due course.