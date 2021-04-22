DREAMGIRLS Will Embark on UK Tour From December 2021
As previously announced, Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White.
The first ever UK tour of hit musical Dreamgirls, which was due to start in 2020, will now open at the Liverpool Empire Theatre this December before visiting cities right across the country throughout 2022 and into 2023.
A full tour schedule and booking links can be found at dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.
Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.
Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.
As previously announced, Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White in the UK tour of Dreamgirls. Her London stage credits include Alana Beck in the original West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen (BBTA winner - Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), The Book Of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre).
A finalist on ITV's The Voice in 2019, Nicole Raquel Dennis wowed viewers and judges at her blind audition, performing Dreamgirls mega-hit 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' alongside team mentor Jennifer Hudson. Hudson won an Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 Oscar-winning motion picture adaptation of Dreamgirls which also starred Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.
Nicole Raquel Dennis will play the role of Effie White in the Dreamgirls UK tour at certain performances with further casting to be announced soon.
This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.
With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls was Directed by Michael Bennett who Co-Choreographed the show with Michael Peters. The production opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards with the original cast recording winning two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'
The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.
The UK and Ireland tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino
The show's opening is subject to the government allowing indoor performances to begin with sufficient notice, understanding what restrictions on social distancing and audience attendance caps are imposed, the public health status, and the availability of insurance cover either from the market or more likely from a government indemnity scheme.
Tour Dates:
Tuesday 14 December 2021 - Saturday 1 January 2022
Liverpool Empire
Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Wednesday 5 January - Saturday 22 January 2022
Bristol Hippodrome
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 25 January - Saturday 5 February 2022
Milton Keynes Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Wednesday 23 February - Saturday 5 March 2022
Sunderland Empire
4-5 High Street West, Sunderland SR1 3EX
0844 871 7615| www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 8 March - Saturday 19 March 2022
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA
0114 249 6000 | www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 5 April - Saturday 16 April 2022
Edinburgh Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 19 April - Saturday 30 April 2022
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Bute Place, Cardiff Bay CF10 5AL
www.wmc.org.uk
On sale Friday 14 May 2021
Monday 9 May - Saturday 14 May 2022
New Wimbledon Theatre
93 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1QG
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 17 May - Saturday 28 May 2022
Theatre Royal Nottingham
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
0115 989 5555 | www.trch.co.uk
On sale Tuesday 4 May 2021
Tuesday 31 May - Saturday 11 June 2022
Theatre Royal Norwich
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
01603 630000 | www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 21 June - Saturday 9 July 2022
Leeds Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
0844 848 2700 | www.leedsgrandtheatre.com
On sale Wednesday 28 April 2021
Tuesday 12 July - Saturday 23 July 2022
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
01227 787787 | www.marlowetheatre.com
On sale soon
Tuesday 26 July - Saturday 6 August 2022
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
01752 267 222 | www.theatreroyal.com
On sale soon
Tuesday 9 August - Saturday 20 August 2022
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
The Promenade, Llandudno LL30 1BB
01492 872 000 | www.venuecymru.co.uk
On sale Friday 30 April 2021
Tuesday 30 August - Saturday 10 September 2022
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
01224 641122 | www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/
On sale Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 13 September - Saturday 24 September 2022
Palace Theatre, Manchester
97 Oxford Street, Manchester M1 6FT
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 27 September - Saturday 1 October 2022
New Theatre, Oxford
24 - 26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Monday 10 October - Saturday 22 October 2022
King's Theatre, Glasgow
297 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JN
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
|On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
Tuesday 25 October - Saturday 5 November 2022
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL
0844 856 1111 | www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/
On sale Friday 23 April 2021
Monday 14 November - Saturday 19 November 2022
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Empire Lane, Southampton SO15 1AP
02380 711 811 | www.mayflower.org.uk
On sale Thursday 13 May 2021
Tuesday 22 November - Saturday 3 December 2022
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
01604 624 811 | www.royalandderngate.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 6 December - Saturday 31 December 2022
The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
0844 871 7615 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
On sale 10am Tuesday 27 April 2021
The tour will continue and further venues and dates for 2023 will be announced in due course.