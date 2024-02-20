DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour

Following on from its debut in the UK at the London Coliseum last year, Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic, a celebration of over 100 years of Disney experience through its music, will tour the UK for the first time in 2024.

The symphonic celebration will see renowned Novello Orchestra bring to life the soundtracks and characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios and more to life, on the concert hall and big screen in a live-to-film concert like never before.

The tour will begin at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 4th June, before calling at Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Birmingham before its finale at London’s Eventim Apollo on 13th June.

This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.

Tour Dates:

4 June Manchester Bridgewater Hall

5 June Bath Forum

6 June Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

8 June Edinburgh Usher Hall

9 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

10 June Liverpool Empire

11 June Birmingham Symphony Hall

13 June London Eventim Apollo

About Disney Concerts:

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world – from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios – current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, The Lion King, Up, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol.