Curve Announces UK Premiere Of New Musical INDIGO In Studio Theatre

Curve will present the UK premiere production of new musical INDIGO, which will run from 26 June to 19 July this summer in the Studio Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis and a book by Kait Kerrigan, INDIGO is an uplifting and heartwarming musical which celebrates the bonds that unite a family. It is a story of three generations of women navigating their need to reach one another.

Elaine is starting to forget. Beverly wishes she wouldn't remember. Emma just wants her family back. When her mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Beverly and her husband Rick open their home to care for her. While adjusting to their new circumstances, Beverly's daughter Emma - a non-speaking autistic teenager with synaesthesia - unexpectedly crashes back into her life. Her arrival forces Beverly and Rick to confront the past and learn whether they can become the family Emma so desperately needs.

INDIGO is produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions in association with Curve. Sensitively exploring themes of living with Alzheimer's, autism and synaesthesia, the musical's run at Curve will include a range of accessible performances, with a Relaxed performance on Thursday 10 July, British Sign Language Interpreted on Friday 11 July, Captioned on Wednesday 16 July, Dementia Friendly on Thursday 17 July and Audio Described and Touch Tour on Saturday 19 July.

The world premiere production of INDIGO took place at The Human Race Theatre Company in Dayton, Ohio, in 2023, where it received acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

INDIGO has music and lyrics by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis, book by Kait Kerrigan (THE GREAT GATSBY: A NEW MUSICAL), is conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and Scott Evan Davis, and is directed by Catie Davis (International Resident Director of BEETLEJUICE) with musical supervision and orchestrations by Brad Haak (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Palace Theatre, Broadway).

Speaking about bringing the production to the UK, Director Catie Davis said:

“I am thrilled to share this powerful, original musical with audiences in the UK. Scott and Kait's writing beautifully captures the complexities of a modern family in a way that's rarely explored in musical theatre, but that so many people can relate to and draw strength from. Curve's Studio Theatre is a perfect home for INDIGO's next steps and we can't wait to spend the summer in Leicester.”

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“We're pleased this beautiful new musical will make its UK premiere here at Curve. Writers Scott Evan Davis and Kait Kerrigan's INDIGO moved audiences in Ohio during its inaugural run and we're proud our audiences here in Leicester will experience it first this side of the Atlantic

“Since its recent refurbishment, our Studio Theatre has launched acclaimed Made at Curve plays including Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP, numerous shows for young people and Hanif Kureishi's MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE, as well as the regional premiere of Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams' RIDE: A NEW MUSICAL and the UK premiere of Lourds Lane's musical SUPERYOU. Alongside our 970-seater Theatre, our Studio offers artists a unique space which can be both epic and intimate, supported by a tremendous technical team, providing the perfect launchpad for new musicals and plays.”

Tickets for INDIGO will be on-sale to Made at Curve Circle, Patrons and Friends from Tuesday 11 March, Supporters from Wednesday 12 March, Members, Groups and Access Register Customers from Thursday 13 March and on general sale from Tuesday 18 March, all at 12pm midday. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve's Box Office in-person.

