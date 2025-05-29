Creative Team Set For West End Transfer of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full creative team has been announced for the West End Transfer of The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of The Producers with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks. Tony Award winning director for Leopoldstadt Patrick Marber returns to direct.

Patrick Marber leads a creative team with Choreography by Lorin Letarro, Set Design by Scott Pask, Costume Design by Paul Farnsworth, Lighting Design by Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Paul Groothius, Wigs, Hair & Makeup Design by Betty Martini, Musical Supervision and Dance Arrangement by Gareth Valentine, Musical Direction by Matthew Samer, Orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland, Associate Director is Lily Dyble, Associate Choreographer (US) is Michaeljon Slinger, Associate Choreographer (UK) is Anna Woodside, Assistant Director is John Reddel and Resident Director is Mark Gillett.

Marber directs cast including Andy Nyman, Marc Antolin, Trevor Ashley, Raj Ghatak, Harry Morrison and Joanna Woodward all reprising their roles from the original Menier run. Full cast to be announced shortly.

The production opens at the Garrick Theatre on 15 September, with previews from 30 August, and is booking until 21 February 2026.

Patrick Marber said today “It has been a great joy to direct this new production of The Producers. Mel Brooks is one of my all-time heroes and in this musical the range of his genius is extraordinary; what mighty characters, what jokes, what songs and lyrics! What flair to find the place where the funny and the offensive meet in delight. It has been such a pleasure to do the show with Andy, Marc and our incredible cast and creative team. I'm thrilled we can now do it all again at the beautiful Garrick Theatre where I hope our production will be even bigger, louder and funnier.”

Producer Nica Burns added, “It is an absolute joy to welcome Patrick Marber's hilarious, pitch perfect production to the Garrick Theatre. Patrick has assembled a top notch cast and creative team finding every single joke and comedy moment in Mel Brooks' sublime, much-loved musical. You'll enjoy the most gloriously entertaining night. Absolutely not to be missed.”

