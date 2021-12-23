Chichester Festival Theatre's SOUTH PACIFIC To Be Streamed For 24 Hours From New Year's Eve

Following its success at Chichester in 2021 and prior to a major UK tour in 2022, Daniel Evans's five-star production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific will be streamed this New Year.

Recorded live at Chichester's Festival Theatre during the run this summer, the stream will be available for a limited 24-hour period from 5pm on Friday 31 December.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's much-loved, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical boasts one of their most memorable scores, featuring songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and Bali Ha'i.

The cast is led by Gina Beck as Nellie, Julian Ovenden as Emile, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles as Luther Billis and Rob Houchen as Cable.

South Pacific will open at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells, London from 27 July to 28 August 2022, before embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour visiting Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

Stream tickets from £15 from https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/south-pacific-stream