Cast Set For the West End Run of THE 39 STEPS

The current UK Tour cast of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, will appear in the strictly limited West End season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 16 August to 28 September, with an opening night on Monday 19 August. Tom Byrne will play Richard Hannay, Safeena Ladha the roles of Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret, Eugene McCoy will be Clown 1 and Maddie Rice Clown 2 (the first time this production has cast a female identifying actor as one of the Clowns), with Jacob Daniels and Hannah Parker as the understudies.

This inventive comedy thriller features four actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

Tom Byrne played Prince Andrew in The Crown series 4 and appeared in Bridgerton, A Discovery of Witches and Black Mirror. He can currently be seen in BBC 3’s Dreaming Whilst Black and the new film The Persian Version released this month. Theatre includes A Christmas Carol and Twelfth Night for the RSC. Safeena Ladha’s recent theatre work includes She at London’s Tara Theatre and on tour, in which she played eight characters, Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show, Cassandra, Andromache and Menalaus in Troilus and Cressida (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Coriolanus (Rose Theatre Bankside). Eugene McCoy appeared in the world premiere of American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre, the world premiere of Groundhog Day at the Old Vic Theatre and Legally Blondeat Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Films include Wonka, Matilda and Paddington 2. Maddie Rice took over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the stage show of Fleabag. Other recent theatre credits include All My Sons at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Michael Grandage’s Henry V at the Noel Coward Theatre. Her TV credits include Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats, Ten Percent, The Other One, I Hate You and the all-female sketch show Flaps.

THE 39 STEPS, Patrick Barlow’s hilarious, joyous and quintessentially British adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller, first ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier and What’s On Stage Awards for Best Comedy in 2007, besides taking Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide. The UK tour of this production is currently running until 3 August.

Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

THE 39 STEPS is directed by Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin. This production is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow.

THE 39 STEPS at the Trafalgar Theatre is produced by Fiery Angel and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

