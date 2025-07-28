Cast Set For West End Transfer of THE PRODUCERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As rehearsals begin for the West End run, full casting has been announced for the transfer of the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of The Producers. With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber.



Joining the previously announced Andy Nyman as Max Bialystock, Marc Antolin as Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley as Roger DeBris, Raj Ghatak as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison as Franz Liebkind, and Joanna Woodward as Ulla, are Alex Lodge (Storm Trooper), Kelsie-Rae Marshall (Hold-Me-Touch-Me), Megan Armstrong, Olly Christopher, Gabrielle Cocca (Dance Captain), Nolan Edwards, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett (Resident Director), Esme Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Josh Kiernan (Assistant Dance Captain), Kate Parr, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Pierce Rogan, Hollie Jane Stephens, Jermaine Woods and Ryan Pidgen.

The first major London revival of Mel Brooks' musical adaptation of The Producers transfers to the Garrick Theatre this Autumn following a sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Based on the classic cult film, the original Broadway production won a record twelve Tony Awards. Teeming with Mel Brooks' signature humour, The Producers takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”.

Down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock schemes with timid accountant Leo Bloom to create the biggest flop in theatre history - only to have it backfire spectacularly, and with thunderous applause.