Cast Set For UKRAINE UNBROKEN at the Arcola Theatre

Ukraine Unbroken will have an ensemble cast featuring Daniel Betts (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ian Bonar (Retrograde), Clare Holman (Who's Afraid Of Virginia Wolf – Olivier Award Nominated), David Michaels (The 39 Steps), Clara Read (Matilda The Musical), and Jade Williams (The Father) all of whom play a variety of roles in each of the five plays. Performances run 26 February – 26 March 2026.
Ukraine Unbroken is conceived by the producer-director of the Olivier Award-nominated The Great Game – Afghanistan Nicolas Kent and charts twelve turbulent years of modern Ukrainian history from the Maidan protests of 2014 to Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and beyond. Across five gripping plays by some of today's most acclaimed British and Ukrainian writers, including David Edgar, David Greig and Natalka Vorozhbit, audiences will explore the resilience of a nation determined to remain free.
Performed with live Ukrainian music from Mariia Petrovska on the bandura and woven through with headlines and voices from the front line, Ukraine Unbroken is a portrait of resistance and strength in a powerful cycle of short plays about courage, truth and survival in the face of tyranny.
ACT 1: DEMONSTRATIONS & INVASIONS
ALWAYS – JONATHAN MYERSON
FIVE DAY WAR – DAVID EDGAR
ACT 2: WAR
THREE MATES – NATALKA VOROZHBIT
WRETCHED THINGS – DAVID GREIG
TAKEN – CAT GOSCOVITCH
