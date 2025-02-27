Cast Set For Tour of Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for the 2025 tour of Matthew Bourne's award-winning THE MIDNIGHT BELL, opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on Thursday 15 May. The production will then embark on a 17-week countrywide tour including many venues for the first time with this production. Full tour schedule below.

The cast features fourteen of New Adventures' finest leading actor/dancers. They are Cordelia Braithwaite, Reece Causton, Glenn Graham, Daisy May Kemp, Hannah Kremer, Michela Meazza, Andy Monaghan, Liam Mower, Dominic North, Bryony Pennington, Edwin Ray, Danny Reubens, Ashley Shaw and Alan Vincent.

For nearly 30 years these dancers have between them performed leading roles to critical acclaim in every production in Matthew Bourne's repertoire, in the UK and internationally.

Matthew Bourne said, “This is, without doubt, the finest company of quintessential New Adventures actor/dancers ever assembled for a single production! Together they represent nearly 30 years of critically acclaimed performances and created roles in my work. In fact, it would be hard to imagine a cast more perfectly suited to the challenging world of Patrick Hamilton and his exploration of the darker reaches of the human heart. I'm thrilled to welcome back many of the superb original cast, Reece Causton, Glenn Graham, Daisy May Kemp, Andrew Monaghan, Liam Mower, Bryony Pennington and Michela Meazza, who won a National Dance Award for her role in this production. Making their debuts in The Midnight Bell are some of New Adventures most beloved stars of the last 25 years, Cordelia Braithwaite, Dominic North, Edwin Ray, Danny Reubens, Ashley Shaw and Alan Vincent. They are also joined by rising star Hannah Kremer, most recently seen as Juliet in my Romeo and Juliet. I urge you not to miss this never to be repeated opportunity to join us for an evening at The Midnight Bell and raise a glass to the very best that New Adventures has to offer.”

In 1930s London ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL is inspired by the work of the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square) who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era; stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location - the London Pub.

THE MIDNIGHT BELL premiered to great acclaim in 2021 and received five nominations at the 2022 National Dance Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Modern Choreography and Michela Meazza for Outstanding Female Modern Performance.

Matthew Bourne once again joins forces with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies (music), Lez Brotherston (set and costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design) and Paul Groothuis (sound design).

Tour Dates

Thursday 15 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May 2025

Theatre Royal, Bath

Https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 May 2025

Hall For Cornwall, Truro

Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 4 – Saturday 7 June 2025

York Theatre Royal

Https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 21 June 2025

Sadler's Wells

Https://www.sadlerswells.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 June 2025

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 July 2025

The Lowry, Salford

Https://thelowry.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 July 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 July 2025

Royal And Derngate, Northampton

Https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 July 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 30 July – Saturday 2 August 2025

Theatre Royal, Brighton

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 September 2025

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 September 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 September

Liverpool Playhouse

Https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 30 September – Saturday 4 October 2025

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Now

