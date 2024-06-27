Cast Announced For Bilingual Production Of ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA At Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of Antony and Cleopatra, directed by Blanche McIntyre (Twelfth Night: For One Night Only, Globe), with Nadia Nadarajah and John Hollingworth as Cleopatra and Mark Antony.

The full cast comprises Mark Donald as Dolabella / Maecenas / Eros / Messenger from Sicyon, William Grint as Soothsayer / Clown / Diomedes / Antony's Soldier, Nadeem Islam as Alexas / Mardian, Gabin Kongolo as Pompey / Decretas / Fourth Watch, Peter Landi as Lepidus / Canidius / Third Sentinel, Gabriella Leon as Iras / Octavia / Thyreus / Third Watch, Rhiannon May as Seleucus / Cover, Esther McAuley as Agrippa / Proculeius / Menas / Second Watch, Zoë McWhinney as Charmian, Daniel Millar as Domitius Enobarbus, Bert Seymour as Octavius Caesar, and Tom Simper as Second Sentinel / Messenger to Caesar / First Watch / Cover.

Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare's colossal tragedy of love and duty in a bilingual production. Some scenes will be performed in British Sign Language, some in Spoken English and some scenes will use both languages. Each performance will be captioned throughout.

Director Blanche McIntyre says: “I am so happy to be working on this extraordinary play with an equally brilliant cast. I hope that our bilingual production will shed light on the two cultures that the play presents us with and offers a new way of making theatre at the Globe.”

Associate Director Charlotte Arrowsmith says: “Antony and Cleopatra provides an insight to a bilingual world where two languages and cultures collide, but passion and love overrides. This play shows how hearing and deaf creatives as a collective can enrich ‘any story' with representations of real life. We endeavour to prove a more unified world, where two languages and cultures come together, here at the Globe.”

Antony and Cleopatra is designed by Simon Daw, choreographed by Mark Smith, with Charlotte Arrowsmith as Associate Director, Tim Sutton as Composer, Natalia Alvarez as Costume Supervisor & Associate Costume Designer, Rae Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper Brown of RC Annie as Fight & Intimacy Directors, Giles Taylor as Text Consultant, Daryl Jackson as BSL Consultant, and with Ben Glover and Sarah Readman as the production's Caption Designers.

