Carly Mercedes Dyer Joins SIX Tour; Plus New Dates Announced

Dyer joins the production as Jane Seymour at The Lowry on 27 November 2020.

The international smash hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, today announces Carly Mercedes Dyer will be crowned the new Jane Seymour in the touring cast of SIX, joining the production at The Lowry on 27 November 2020. Additionally, SIX today announces brand new tour dates for January 2021 at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton. Playing for two weeks from 20th to 31st January 2021 with socially distanced seating, tickets go on public sale from 10am, Tuesday 13 October.

Carly Mercedes Dyer recently starred as Anita in the Leicester Curve production of West Side Story and Henri in The View Upstairs at Soho Theatre. Her many other musical theatre credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Colchester and Southwark Playhouse), Fate in Hadestown (National Theatre), Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre original cast), The Lorax (Old Vic Theatre), Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre original cast), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

(Royal Festival Hall), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre and Garrick Theatre original cast), Dirty Dancing (Aldwych Theatre) and Chicago (Cambridge Theatre).

SIX producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles say, 'We are delighted to welcome Carly into the SIX family while at the same time thanking Lauren Byrne for her wonderful service to the show and we wish her well in the future. We are so pleased to be following our Christmas run at the Lowry with a fortnight at the Mayflower. And we also look forward to bringing SIX back to Southampton in August, hopefully without social distancing.'

Audience capacity at Mayflower Theatre has been reduced from over 2200 to approximately 950 seats (depending on the booking number in each party), to comply with Covid-19 Secure guidelines allowing socially distanced spaces in between household parties in the auditorium. Safe measures will also be in place including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace. Other measures will include contactless tickets and temperature testing.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, SIX won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent'. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, on tour across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. SIX will be the first West End musical to resume performances post lockdown, moving from the Arts Theatre to the larger Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 11-week run from 14th November to 31st January 2021. The touring production will restart at The Lyric Theatre at The Lowry in Salford, opening on 27th November and playing through to 10th January 2021.

SIX will return to Mayflower Theatre for its scheduled week in August 2021, subject to government guidelines.

The touring cast includes: Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Carly Mercedes Dyer (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson. The Queens are backed by the show's all female band The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Associate Choreographer Freya Sands and casting by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You