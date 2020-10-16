CATFISH the Musical Will Stream Live Concert Performance

A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Industry Minds, an arts mental health support platform.

The concert performance of Catfish The Musical will stream exclusively on the platforms Broadway On Demand and Stream.Theatre on Saturday October 31 and Sunday November 1 at 7.30pm.

Catfish The Musical is a dark comedy which explores the themes of social media and online dating and was created and composed by these two strangers, entirely over the internet. They only met for the first time on the day of the album rehearsal, and recorded the original album on only their third time of ever meeting.

Following on from its enormously well received album release earlier in the year, champion of new work Paul Taylor-Mills, produced the original concert for one night only with a cast of rising stars. Directed and choregraphed by Willy Mukendi and featuring additional choreography from Lee Proud, the show aimed to create live opportunity for new work, performers and creatives.

During lockdown, 17 West End stars, including Alice Fearn, Luke Bayer, Millie O'Connell and Maiya Quansah-Reed united to showcase the musical by performing covers from the album.

Willy Mukendi today said, "We have been so fortunate to have received consistent support from conception stages, right up until professional performances. During lockdown we, like many others, have had some opportunities cancelled and others postponed. One thing that never changed was our creative process. We have grown so accustomed to communicating online that nothing really changed creatively during lockdown for us. Creating this show online with a cast our size felt impossible at times, so we are so thrilled that we were able to continue and now provide this digital experience for those who weren't able to get tickets."

A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Industry Minds, an arts mental health support platform. Tickets are available from Friday 16 October.

