Brand New Female-Led Theatre Company Makes Theatrical Debut With The Brontës: A Musical European Premiere

Sibling rivalry. Heartbreak. Addiction. Patriarchy. REALLY bad weather. Discover how literature's most volatile sibling hood penned their way to infamy against all odds in this new musical.

Prudencia Productions, a brand new female-led theatre company, make their theatrical debut with the world premiere of 'The Brontës: A Musical', written by Katie Palmer, Lucas Tahiruzzaman Syed & Sarah Zeigler, directed/produced by Victoria Hadel, with musical direction from Griffin Jenkins, movement by Laura Dawn Platt, technical direction by Connor Hadel and produced by Megan Henson.

In the European premiere of this New York-originated musical, young authors Charlotte, Emily, Anne, and Branwell Brontë navigate the turbulent world around them through both their art and their reliance on each other. As they mature and begin to experience love, loss, and the pressures of careerism, they find that their writing takes on a life of its own, empowering them as individuals and threatening to pull them apart as a family. With a lush, intimate score and witty, emotive lyrics, The Brontës is a heartfelt take on one of the most impactful families of artists the world has ever known.

The cast includes Anya Williams as Charlotte Brontë, Megan Henson as Emily Brontë, Emma Cobby as Anne Brontë and James Tutor Jones as Branwell Brontë. The Ensemble includes Lucie Neale, Tom Blackmore and Aaran Perry.

The show will play for one week at

The Space Theatre

269 Westferry Road

London

E14 3RS

The performance dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday 16th August 2022 - 19:30

Wednesday 17th August 2022 - 19:30

Thursday 18th August 2022 - 19:30

Friday 19th August 2022 - 19:30

Saturday 20th August 2022 - 14:30

Saturday 20th August 2022 - 19:30

Tickets are on sale now at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182616®id=4&articlelink=https://space.org.uk/event/the-brontes-a-musical/?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Anna Solodovnikova