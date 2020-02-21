Booking Opens For FROZEN THE MUSICAL Ahead Of October 2020 Opening At The Newly Restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Public booking opens for Disney's Frozen on 6 March at 10am. The production will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, on 11 November, with previews from 30 October 2020; and is currently booking until 28 March. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen - directed by Michael Grandage - opens for groups and schools booking on 24 February 2020.

Frozen - produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher - opened on Broadway in March 2018 and quickly established itself as the biggest musical hit of its season, nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical. In addition to the opening in London, the musical recently embarked on a North American tour, and productions will open in Australia and Japan in 2020, and in Hamburg in 2021.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Currently in cinemas, Frozen 2 had the biggest ever opening for an animated film worldwide and is the highest grossing animated film of all time.

Frozen is exclusively supported by Priority, O2's digital loyalty programme. O2 customers enjoyed an exclusive 48 hour period of Priority booking, and will have access to a host of invite-only moments including further ticket pre-sales, giveaways, and money-can't-buy experiences.

For this first booking period, Frozen have scheduled the following access performances - Signed Performance (Sunday 7 February 2021 at 1pm), Relaxed Performance (Sunday 28 February 2021 at 12.30pm), Audio Described Performance (Sunday 21 March 2021 at 1pm) and Captioned Performance (Sunday 28 March 2021 at 5.30pm).

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, owned and managed by LW Theatres, is closed until autumn 2020 for a landmark £60 million restoration project and will reopen as Frozen begins previews.

The production features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.





