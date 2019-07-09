Booking Open For TheatreCraft 2019 At The Royal Opera House

Booking is now open for TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free theatre careers event for young people looking to explore offstage jobs in theatre, which takes place at London's Royal Opera House on Monday 11 November.

Totally free and open to 16 to 30-year-olds, the day offers a unique glimpse into a wide range of non-performance careers from directing, stage management and producing to marketing, lighting and costume design. Attendees can take part in dynamic workshops with leading industry professionals, explore a Marketplace of exhibiting arts organisations and education providers, network with peers and potential employers and get one-to-one expert advice.

Whether students taking their first steps into a future career or young professionals looking for a job change, 16 to 30-year-olds are encouraged to book their free place via the TheatreCraft website.

Last year nearly 1000 young theatre enthusiasts attended, over 100 theatre professionals led workshops, talks and Q&A sessions, and 60 of the country's top theatre companies, arts organisations and education providers exhibited in the careers Marketplace.

2019 marks TheatreCraft's return to the Royal Opera House, following the completion of its extensive 'Open Up' renovation project to enhance public spaces and the opening of the new Linbury Theatre.

TheatreCraft was originally created by Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust (Masterclass) in 2003, and is organised in partnership with Masterclass, Royal Opera House, Society of London Theatre and Mousetrap Theatre Projects.

Details of the event programme will be announced nearer the time.





