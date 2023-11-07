Blind Summit's THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS Will Debut At Southwark Playhouse In January

The production runs 4th Jan - 13th Jan 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Blind Summit's THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS Will Debut At Southwark Playhouse In January

Get ready for a hilarious and thought-provoking journey into the intriguing world of puppet desire. 'THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS' debuts at Southwark Playhouse in January, offering a candid exploration of puppet relationships in contemporary Britain. Don't miss this fascinating and unique theatrical experience.

Inspired by real-life conversations with real-life people; puppets talk dirty

A snapshot of puppet love in contemporary Britain

Puppets are only as innocent as the people who bring them to life, in certain hands (or perhaps on a certain hand, depending on the type of puppet you encounter) they can be deviant beings, just as capable as succumbing to desire as any of us.

Blind Summit is a theatre company notorious for using puppets to address unlikely subjects - we encountered puppet alcoholism in their work Low Life, puppet existentialism in The Table, and puppet possession in Henry, A Ghost Story. Now, they invite audiences to dive under the covers to shed light on 'The Sex Lives of Puppets' and try to answer some important questions including:

- What do puppets look like naked?

- Fancy some no strings sex?

- Ummm ... what are you doing with your hands??

'The Sex Lives of Puppets' is a multi-layered piece of theatre. On the surface, offering a fun and frank exploration of puppet desire at the hands of their Dionysian puppet-masters, and on a deeper level engaging skilled puppetry to express human moods, fears, worries, hang-ups and desires that will immediately resonate with its audience.

With sex so much at the centre of our lives, and so much at the centre of our society, Blind Summit via the puppets through which they perform for your pleasure, pose the question - why don't we talk about it more?

Working in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene specifically with the National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles - which is amongst the largest and most detailed scientific studies of sexual behaviour in the world - co-writers/ directors Ben Keaton (Perrier Award Winner, Father Ted) and Mark Down (Artistic Director of Blind Summit Theatre), take inspiration from real-life responses, to lead an impish cast of improviser puppeteers, and a veritable smorgasbord of different puppets to explore sex and humanity, and - of course - to expose the underbelly of puppet eroticism.

In a series of two hander interview scenes in which a cast of puppet couples of all genders, races and ages, talk about their sex lives, the show uncovers puppet sex problems that are unquestioningly familiar. They consider subjects ranging from sexting, to dating apps, to online porn and sexual wellbeing, a tale of tangled sexual relationships unfolds to reveal a snapshot of sex (both human and puppet) in contemporary Britain.

THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS

Southwark Playhouse Borough

77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD

DATES: 4th Jan - 13th Jan 2024

TIME: Mon - Sat: 8pm // Tue & Sat: 3.30pm

PRESS NIGHT: 5th Jan

Click Here

Run Time: 90 minutes plus interval

Age Recommendation: 16+

Content Warnings: Strong language. Puppet scenes of a sexual nature.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Photo
Video: Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End

Check out new footage below for the hit West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

2
New Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in London Photo
New Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in London

Ticket holders will be able to sit in 'Trackside Seats' around the “racing track”, or behind the performance space. The seats that surround the main performance area, in a section called the '1st Class Carriage' will also move during show.

3
The Big House Will Stage Reloaded Production of THE REALNESS Photo
The Big House Will Stage Reloaded Production of THE REALNESS

The Big House will be producing the first remounting of the urban musical The Realness since its sold-out debut at Hackney Downs Studios in 2014.

4
Get Discounted Ticket to West End Shows With Official London Theatres New Year Sale Photo
Get Discounted Ticket to West End Shows With Official London Theatre's New Year Sale

Over 40 of London’s biggest theatre shows are welcoming in 2024 with Official London Theatre’s New Year Sale. Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
I NEED THAT
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You