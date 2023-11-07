Blind Summit's THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS Will Debut At Southwark Playhouse In January

Get ready for a hilarious and thought-provoking journey into the intriguing world of puppet desire. 'THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS' debuts at Southwark Playhouse in January, offering a candid exploration of puppet relationships in contemporary Britain. Don't miss this fascinating and unique theatrical experience.

Inspired by real-life conversations with real-life people; puppets talk dirty

A snapshot of puppet love in contemporary Britain

Puppets are only as innocent as the people who bring them to life, in certain hands (or perhaps on a certain hand, depending on the type of puppet you encounter) they can be deviant beings, just as capable as succumbing to desire as any of us.

Blind Summit is a theatre company notorious for using puppets to address unlikely subjects - we encountered puppet alcoholism in their work Low Life, puppet existentialism in The Table, and puppet possession in Henry, A Ghost Story. Now, they invite audiences to dive under the covers to shed light on 'The Sex Lives of Puppets' and try to answer some important questions including:

- What do puppets look like naked?

- Fancy some no strings sex?

- Ummm ... what are you doing with your hands??

'The Sex Lives of Puppets' is a multi-layered piece of theatre. On the surface, offering a fun and frank exploration of puppet desire at the hands of their Dionysian puppet-masters, and on a deeper level engaging skilled puppetry to express human moods, fears, worries, hang-ups and desires that will immediately resonate with its audience.

With sex so much at the centre of our lives, and so much at the centre of our society, Blind Summit via the puppets through which they perform for your pleasure, pose the question - why don't we talk about it more?

Working in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene specifically with the National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles - which is amongst the largest and most detailed scientific studies of sexual behaviour in the world - co-writers/ directors Ben Keaton (Perrier Award Winner, Father Ted) and Mark Down (Artistic Director of Blind Summit Theatre), take inspiration from real-life responses, to lead an impish cast of improviser puppeteers, and a veritable smorgasbord of different puppets to explore sex and humanity, and - of course - to expose the underbelly of puppet eroticism.

In a series of two hander interview scenes in which a cast of puppet couples of all genders, races and ages, talk about their sex lives, the show uncovers puppet sex problems that are unquestioningly familiar. They consider subjects ranging from sexting, to dating apps, to online porn and sexual wellbeing, a tale of tangled sexual relationships unfolds to reveal a snapshot of sex (both human and puppet) in contemporary Britain.

THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS

Southwark Playhouse Borough

77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD

DATES: 4th Jan - 13th Jan 2024

TIME: Mon - Sat: 8pm // Tue & Sat: 3.30pm

PRESS NIGHT: 5th Jan

Run Time: 90 minutes plus interval

Age Recommendation: 16+

Content Warnings: Strong language. Puppet scenes of a sexual nature.