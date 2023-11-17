Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The Book of Mormon

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £35 for The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators; Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get. 

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £35 for The Book of Mormon

Monday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £35
Was £45 - Now £35
Was £54 - Now £45
Was £57 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £55
Was £69 - Now £55 

Friday matinee
Was £54 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £55
Was £74 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday and Friday evening from 04 December 2023 - 23 February 2024.
(Excl. Friday matinee and all Saturday performances, plus w/c 25/12/2023, 01/01/2024 and 12/02/2024)


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

