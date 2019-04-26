BWW TV: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went backstage at the Playhouse Theatre to talk to some of the cast from Trevor Nunn's critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof. Watch our exclusive backstage video below!

Direct from its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof opened at the Playhouse Theatre on 27 March and is now booking until 28 September.

Read BroadwayWorld's five-star review here



The cast includes Andy Nyman (Tevye), Judy Kuhn (Golde), Nicola Brown (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Matthew Hawksley(Fyedka), Louise Gold (Yente), and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), as well as Miles Barrow, Sofia Bennett, Philip Bertioli, Lottie Casserley, Elena Cervesi, Lia Cohen, Talia Etherington, Shoshana Ezequiel, Isabella Foat, Fenton Gray, James Hameed, Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Robert Maskell, Benny Maslov, Robyn McIntyre, Gaynor Miles, Ellie Mullane, Tania Newton, Craig Pinder, Valentina Theodoulou and Ed Wade.





