BWW TV: Flashback To The Olivier Awards 2019 With These Amazing Performances!

The 2020 Olivier Awards ceremony sadly won't be going ahead as planned due to the shutdown, although ITV will broadcast a special highlights programme this Sunday night instead.

That got us thinking about some of our favourite Oliviers moments - which we'll be sharing later in the week! - and also looking back to last year's amazing ceremony.

Performances on the night from nominated shows included Rosalie Craig singing "Being Alive" from Company and Harriet Turnbull performing "Ring of Keys" from Fun Home, plus the casts of Come From Away, The King and I, TINA the Musical, SIX and Disney's The Lion King - the latter celebrating its 20th anniversary. Watch the video below!

You can also catch up with all the evening's highlights via Debbie Gilpin's fantastic write-up for BroadwayWorld. Read all about it here!

Plus you can see all the red carpet and backstage action, thanks to Debbie and Jamie Body. Watch the red carpet video here and the backstage winners' interviews here!

Watch the trailer for the upcoming broadcast, featuring more past highlights below:





