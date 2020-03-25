ITV to Broadcast Special Olivier Awards Programme in Place of Cancelled Award Show
ITV will broadcast a special Olivier Awards with Mastercard programme on Sunday 5 April at 10:15pm, in place of the 2020 Royal Albert Hall awards show which was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Hosted by Jason Manford, the hour-long 'Olivier Awards - Greatest Moments' programme will look back at Olivier Awards ceremonies over the past ten years, with archive footage of performances and speeches, and a celebration of some of the many Olivier Award-winning productions - including Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book Of Mormon, Disney's The Lion King and the RSC's Matilda The Musical.
Official radio partner Magic Radio will broadcast a special programme from 6pm to 8pm on the same evening, also celebrating the best Olivier Awards moments, alongside a weekend of shows on Magic's new musical theatre station Magic at the Musicals.
Nominations for the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard were announced on 3 March, and the winners will be revealed in a special ceremony and event - also broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio - which depending on government medical advice is likely to be held in the Autumn, with plans to be confirmed as soon as is feasible.
In the lead-up to Sunday 5 April, the Olivier Awards social channels will be trailing the ITV and Magic Radio programmes by publishing stand-out content from shows to be featured in the broadcasts.
Julian Bird, SOLT Chief Executive and Olivier Awards Executive Producer, said:
'Amid unprecedentedly difficult times for our theatre community, we look forward to providing audiences with a unique celebration of the last ten years of incredible, world-leading British theatre honoured at the Olivier Awards, in anticipation of a separate ceremony for this year's winners in the Autumn. We are hugely grateful to our longstanding headline sponsor Mastercard, for their support this year and over the past decade - alongside all our other partners, who we look forward to working with again soon.'
The theatre world has seen mass closures and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many companies, creatives and performers taking to online platforms to create new work, connect with fans and colleagues, and raise money to help those in the industry who are struggling.
Tomorrow (Thursday 26 March), Olivier Awards presenters and nominees will be participating in the NHS's nationwide 'Clap For Our Carers' online campaign, and on Friday 27 March, World Theatre Day, the Olivier Awards will join other theatre organisations and individuals sharing favourite theatre memories on social media.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Quiz: This or That- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition!
We're wishing a happy birthday to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim! Take our This or That quiz to determine which team you're on!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sir Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare's Sonnets
At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!... (read more)