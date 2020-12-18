BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Old Vic: In Camera

Christmas is often about tradition and Jack Thorne's beautiful version of A Christmas Carol at London's Old Vic has quickly established itself as a must-see theatrical tradition after only a few years. As part of the Old Vic's In Camera series, established to bring socially distanced theatre to people despite the pandemic, the production is being screened live from the theatre to bring some much-needed festive cheer to the world.

Charles Dickens' novella was published in 1843 and has been an integral part of the Christmas season ever since. With its themes of redemption, love and the goodness in the helping of others puts charity and selflessness at the heart of the story. Dickens famously campaigned against social inequality and poverty throughout his life; this sentiment feels more prescient than ever this year.

There are usually endless numbers of versions of this story performed at this time of year, but what sets this version apart is both the charm of the staging, but also the warmth and passion of the cast.

A highly-engaging Andrew Lincoln takes over the role of Scrooge this year. He is a less brusque and rasping Scrooge than some. Lincoln adds an element of loneliness to his initial anger and visually embraces the wonder and joy at the realisation he can change his miserly ways.

In an excellent supporting cast, Clive Rowe is an ebullient Fezziwig, Melissa Allan is charming and sensitive as Little Fan and Lara Mehmet makes a sweetly sensitive Tiny Tim. Gloria Obianyo is an impressive Belle; understated and thoughtful in her delivery.

Warm mince pies, satsumas and singing usually greet the audience in the theatre, but there is encouragement to share your own festive setups at home. The charming staging elements such as a sudden snow fall and sprouts parachuting from the rafters are all retained. It is not quite as magical as being in the theatre, surrounded by twinkling lanterns, but it is surely as close as possible.

During the gathering of items for the Christmas feast, where potatoes and oranges are poured onto the stage from the gods, a poignant appeal to donate to FoodCycle is displayed. It is a timely and moving reminder of the need for generosity and thought for those in need.

What is clear that a huge amount of thought and consideration has gone into the production design and vision mixing of this production. In normal times, the show is performed in the round and this year stays pretty faithful to this. There is a clever use of split screens, which means that the audience at home sees every angle; Scrooge knocks at a door on the left, Bob Cratchit answers it on the right. This also ensures the cast can maintain social distancing without the audience even being aware of it. It feels cinematic and is highly effective.

Will Stuart's musical direction adds hugely to the atmosphere: traditional Victorian Christmas carols are beautifully sung throughout and the now-famous bellringing is truly magical.

For those needing an injection of positivity and hope, this production is the perfect tonic. It is also surely the best Zoom call to be had all year.

A Christmas Carol will be streamed until 24 December

Photo Credit: Manual Harlan