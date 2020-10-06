BWW Interview: Nicholas Pitt Talks New Dramatic Podcast SEEDS

The irector chats about turning his production from a stage show to a podcast starring Nina Sosanya

Nicholas Pitt

Before Covid-19 hit, Nicholas Pitt was directing a new stage production, Seeds. Based on a true story, the show explored the history behind the world's first seed bank. Now, Seeds has now become an eight-episode podcast series instead.

Pitt talks to us about the process of making an audio show, directing over Zoom, and why the pandemic has made the show even more relevant.

So, tell us a little bit about Seeds

Seeds is a new dramatic podcast which has been adapted from a stage production. It tells the story of the world's first seed bank in the south of Russia, which was set up by a man called Nikolai Vavilov, a leading plant geneticist in Russia.

The incredible thing about this story is that during the siege of St Petersburg - which lasted the best part of two years, and thousands of people ended up starving to death because the Nazis basically encircled the whole city - they didn't evacuate the precious resources, which was basically a record of the entire world's food supply. So, everything from mangoes from Peru and wheat from all over Europe, to rice from Asia and beans from Africa, records of all those different species and samples lived in this building.

Essentially, these were edible samples that people could have eaten, and amazingly, the researchers (who were the scientists) protected it and kept it running and operating throughout the siege. At the end, a small group of them actually ended up giving their lives from starvation as opposed to eating the precious record of the world's food.

So that's the historical basis of the show and that's always been the core kernel of an idea that we wanted to explore. But in this version, we have a modern contemporary lens.

How have you modernised it?

It has a split narrative, so it's also about a woman who wakes up in a hospital bed in modern St Petersburg just as the pandemic is starting to take hold of the city. She doesn't remember what's happened to her, but she's had some sort of accident and she needs to go back through the city and try to piece things together.

As she gets closer to the institute (which is still there today), she starts to draw connections between the work that happened in the seed bank and the general plight of us at the moment with a looming climate crisis, the pandemic, the loss of biodiversity, and the increase in food insecurity that we're seeing all over the world.

The themes are very relevant to the current climate then?

Yeah. It's one of those weird moments where we were developing it for a while, but when the Coronavirus hit and the crisis hit the theatre industry (which we're still in the throes of now), it meant that it was going to be very unlikely or almost impossible to finish that development and be seen by people in theatres.

But suddenly there was this newfound appreciation - for living in isolation and the sense of not being able to go outside and something that's quite scary preventing us from living our normal lives on the outside. The situation of those scientists in that room that they locked themselves in to protect these seeds has become suddenly more understandable for all of us.

Also, like we saw at the beginning of the crisis, there's things like panic buying and the emptying of shelves. Now, the interesting thing about that is, in terms of the Global Food Network, is that the UK was quite close to having some major supply problems because of the way that we were buying and stockpiling. It's not just because of the panic buying, but it's all the interconnection of the food we eat and how we consume it. I think we can all understand more about the fragility of things that we take massively for granted.

The Seeds podcast

As you mentioned, Seeds was meant to be a theatre production. What was it like turning it into a podcast instead?

Luckily, people have been quite genius with trying to find new ways of communicating their work, and obviously digital podcasts is a good option for this stuff.

I was blessed already because, I think thematically, the story is quite intense. Because there's this incredible true story, there was always a discussion in our development about who are we to tell these people's stories? How much of a documentary should this be? Or how much of a story that's inspired by this real-life story should it be?

It meant that we were communing with the past and trying to make sense of where we are now by looking at a real event that happened then. The scientists were worrying and sacrificing themselves for an imagined idea of the future, so what we're doing by looking at them is trying to understand our past to understand both our present and where we go from here; with all the connotations of how biodiversity and climate change, for example, are intersected. So, it's definitely a conversation that we need to keep having.

The choice of having something very personal and more meditative, listening to a podcast on your own, felt like the right choice to explore this world, and have that slightly more individual experience of connecting to these characters.

What was the process of making the podcast happen?

We had a really rich creative team of people around it, and obviously the two people that we were going to need to make this version was our writer Nick Walker, as well as our sound designer and composer, Jon Ouin, both of whom are incredibly experienced in radio already, which was a sort of happy accident.

With a show like this, we never wanted it to be just a biopic where we told a historical story like traditional texts lead us through - I wanted it to be far more of a holistic exploration of the themes and feelings about this amazing story. So, I was really keen for it to be explored through sound, visual design and movement.

The nature of producing this podcast, because of the wonders of the internet, we were able to not only record the cast and collaborate the design remotely, but also get all the collaboration through the writing and turn it from an hour of stage time into almost two and a half hours, splits over eight episodes of the podcast.

That meant we spent a lot of time on Zoom, a lot of time on Google Docs and using different online collaborative tools. Which, because of the nature of the world that we were making it in, had this really weird doubling effect of residence because of the subject matter and material. It's obviously not literally the same with people living under lockdown, but there is this big similarity. So actually, that was really helpful and an informative process for how we created this new form.

Nina Sosanya" height="250" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2066098/Nina%20Sosanya.jpg" width="250" /> Nina Sosanya stars in Seeds

How did the cast deal with the changes?

We have a wonderful cast led by Nina Sosanya, who is an absolute joy to work with.

We had this bizarre experience of them all in their houses. We had a technician to help set them up, so they had their own mattresses up against walls, and we had Zoom calls to see into everyone's houses - and the actors were doing things like recording into their wardrobe, or putting a mattress into the corner of the room and hunkering down behind that with the microphone there. We were able to essentially recreate the experience of being in a live soundproof studio, but just using the internet.

Did your directing process change?

Your main job as a director is to lead collaborations and create space for people to be able to inhabit and respond to material, and to each other, or ideas that you might have as director. So, I always feel that ultimately, the core bit of the job is always the same, you're sort of just there to help lead that process.

We still did a read-through on day one, just in slightly different ways, so there were still little things that I did that I would usually do. In other ways, it was just a learning curve really in terms of getting some of the performances through the voice bit. But again, you spend so much time at rehearsals essentially working on voice anyway.

This is eight episodes, each one about 15 to 20 minutes long, about 20,000 words and two and half hours of material - if that was a play, you'd want a long time in the rehearsal room, and to do that in four weeks would be tough, partly because of all the physical movement and the logistics, which takes probably the most amount of time. So, by removing the necessity of worrying about essentially the walking and talking, it meant we were able to do all that in about seven days to a really high standard, which is amazing.

What has been the biggest challenge of working on Seeds?

It's such an amazing story, and it's a true story that has resonances to so many vital issues today - whether it be biodiversity, species extinction, food security, seed banks, the choices we make in terms of the food that we eat, everything through to the actual personal stories of these real people. That felt like quite a weighty responsibility to get right in the sense of giving a version that has the right integrity while appropriately having a new take on it. So that's always a challenge, and that was the challenge since we first started developing it as a stage show, all the way through to this.

I think in terms of the podcast, the challenges with anything multi-episodic is just trying to figure out and keep an eye on a new audience member and making sure that it has the right level of coherence and subtlety, while also being true to the fact that it's a piece that contains a huge amount of really great work by a whole plethora of artists. You don't want to simplify or lose some of that magic through the worry about people maybe picking it up a couple of episodes in. You just want to stay true to the flow and the arcs, and I guess that's been a new challenge for all of us.

The biggest thing is the absence of the social side of working collaboratively. As soon as we finished the day recordings, we'd all shut our laptops and you'd be on your own in your house, which again is an experience we're all having. There wasn't a sense of post-rehearsal drinks or chatter about something completely different - the things that naturally happen when you're working with really lovely people. So that was a bit of sadness, but at the same time, I think the level of focus and precision that you're able to find through from working in this way also makes it worthwhile.

How have you been coping during the pandemic?

Like a lot of people, I've been trying to give myself mental breaks, 'mental shore leave' as I saw it described the other day, which I think is important. It's very easy to feel like you should be working all the time, so it's just making sure that you give yourself the right amount of space.

I've been running, I've become a runner. It comes in fits and starts, but I can definitely run further now than I ever could before. I'm very lucky as well because I live with my fiancée and we keep each other positive, which is obviously a bit of a privilege as well.

You're also the co-founder of No Stone Theatre. What does the future hold for it during such strange times?

We still love and plan for Seeds to complete the development as a stage show. But obviously now we've got so much more material and we've made some important discoveries about the structure and form of it as well, which I think will only enrich the stage show. So, we still plan with some hope and positivity that there will be opportunity for us to finish that journey. Luckily, there is some interest and desire from theatres, but also some of the scientific institutions that we've worked with to support or be part of that journey, which is obviously encouraging.

One of the big parts is how we're conducting Seeds with an eye to it still being a stage play and a touring theatre company. So, each episode is partnering with an organisation, like the first episode is with the Warwick University's Gene Bank. After that we have theatres like Derby, the Birmingham Rep, Leicester Curve; some of the venues and partners who have helped us with the development already, and we obviously would have planned to have taken it to their spaces on our tour. We're still working with them digitally, so they'll host each episode as it comes out each week, and it'll be in partnership with that venue.

We also hope that we're still going to be able to pick up the audiences that we might have missed not being able to do it this time. We obviously would hope that by the end of this we'll have a bit more of a digital following, and some more people who are used to experiencing this work in that way, and so we'd like to keep producing work for them. So, we've got a couple of lovely and exciting ideas - those are the next things - and we'll continue to think about digital work. Coming up, there's a piece that will either be an audio project or Zoom play.

Why should people download Seeds?

Because it is an incredible piece of little-known history told in an interesting and quite bold way with an amazing cast of actors, led by Nina Sosanya, Katy Stephens, Kirsty Rider, Graeme Rose and Jordan Kemp. It has been beautifully written by a brilliant radio writer in Nick Walker and the sound composition by Jon Ouin.

Quite simply, it's special and it's a bit different and it's not like your usual radio play. So, I think if you're interested in learning some interesting science and history, through an unusual dramatic form, then this is the podcast for you.

The first episode of Seeds will be available for download on 7 October from the No Stone Theatre website

