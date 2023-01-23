Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BECTU Launch New Pay Guidance for Professionals on UK Touring Productions

The guidance outlines recommended professional rates agreed in consultation with Bectu’s theatre touring branch

Jan. 23, 2023  
BECTU Launch New Pay Guidance for Professionals on UK Touring Productions

Bectu, the union for the creative industries, has launched new pay guidance for professionals working on UK touring theatre productions.

The guidance outlines recommended professional rates agreed in consultation with Bectu's theatre touring branch. The rates apply to individuals working in all posts and grades (other than those recognised by Equity or the Musicians' Union), covering roles in lighting, sound, wardrobe, wigs, props, puppetry, chaperones, automation, and stage.

The rates guidance follows Bectu's launch of its 'Guide to good practice on touring productions' in October 2022, which sets out good practice for producers who tour theatre productions to venues across the UK.

Many Bectu members working in theatre have their minimum rates determined by Bectu's collective bargaining agreements with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre (UKT), which covers most commercial theatres outside London.

However, staff employed on touring productions have been increasingly employed on buyout contracts, where additional payments such as overtime, Sunday working, and in costume are effectively 'bought out' and included in the rate offered. While some of these contracts are underpinned by the collective agreements, others are often vague and a mix of Bectu agreements and those of other entertainment unions.

In the absence of agreed minimum rates with UKT or other employers, the new guidance will give Bectu members confidence and clarity when negotiating their rates for touring productions.

While employers are not obliged to pay the recommended rates, Bectu will be encouraging members to negotiate rates in line with the professional minimum recommended rates.

The recommended rates do not apply to work done in the Commercial West End theatre sector.

Bectu Assistant National Secretary Helen Ryan said: "It's no secret that low pay is one of the core issues driving the chronic skills shortage in the UK theatre sector. We cannot expect people to remain for 'the love of the job' when there are better pay and conditions elsewhere.

"Our members working in touring theatre are highly skilled professionals and it is right that they are compensated fairly for their time and talents. We encourage members to familiarise themselves with this guide and use it when negotiating their rates of pay."

Bectu's Theatre Touring Branch representative Christian Clark said: "After the launch of our good practice guide late last year, we're really proud to now supplement this with our recommended rates guidance, giving our members clear advice on what sort of pay they should be asking for.

"We are continually seeking to help implement good practice and consistency across the industry. These rates are another important step forward in achieving a more equitable working environment for touring professionals.

"We've put a lot of time and energy into consulting on this new guidance, so members can be confident that our recommended rates are accurate and reflect the reality of what sort of pay other members are currently receiving for their work."

The new guidance is available here.

Image Credit: Bectu



Graham Norton Variety Show Lineup Announced For JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON Photo
Graham Norton Variety Show Lineup Announced For JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON
Just For Laughs have announced the final line up for Graham Norton's Variety show as part of the inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival, which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2.
WEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 Dates Photo
WEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 Dates
West End LIVE has revealed the dates for this year's event.  The event will return on 17 and 18 June for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.
HILDEGARD VON BINGEN Heads to VAULT Festival 2023 Next Month Photo
HILDEGARD VON BINGEN Heads to VAULT Festival 2023 Next Month
Drawing together music, movement and a multi-generational female ensemble, Hildegard von Bingen will delve into the life of celebrated 12th century abbess, mystic and composer Saint Hildegard. 
Royal Opera Houses THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Big Screen Next Month Photo
Royal Opera House's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Big Screen Next Month
The Royal Opera House has announced that, this February, Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera The Barber of Seville will hit the big screen. On Wednesday 15 February 2023, the production will be broadcast live to over 900 cinemas in 20 countries across the world.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


BBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM MonthBBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM Month
January 20, 2023

Radio 2 Piano Room month sees an abundance of world famous, award-winning artists each perform exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Monday 30 January to Friday 24 February 2023.
Michelle Terry Fears for Actors' Safety in 'Woke' PlaysMichelle Terry Fears for Actors' Safety in 'Woke' Plays
January 20, 2023

The Globe's Artistic Director has spoken of her fears for the safety of actors performing in the theatre's productions.
Exclusive Presale on FOR BLACK BOYSExclusive Presale on FOR BLACK BOYS
January 20, 2023

Exclusive Presale for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy
MATILDA Among This Year's BAFTA NominationsMATILDA Among This Year's BAFTA Nominations
January 19, 2023

This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled.This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled. The film version of Matilda the Musical has received two nominations – for Outstanding British Film and make-up and hair.
Justin Audibert Announced as Chichester Festival Theatre's new Artistic Director.Justin Audibert Announced as Chichester Festival Theatre's new Artistic Director.
January 19, 2023

The Board of Chichester Festival Theatre has announced the appointment of Justin Audibert to succeed Daniel Evans as Artistic Director. Currently Artistic Director of London’s Unicorn Theatre, and a freelance writer and director who has directed productions for the RSC and the National Theatre, Justin will take up his new post, working alongside Executive Director Kathy Bourne, in July 2023.
share