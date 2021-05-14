BE MORE CHILL Will Open at The Shaftesbury Theatre on 30 June

Be More Chill is set to open at The Shaftesbury Theatre for a limited 10 week run from Wednesday 30 June after its run on Broadway, Off Broadway and in London until the show was forced to close in March last year due to the pandemic. Bill Kenwright with Jerry Goehring, Lisa Dozier and Paul Taylor-Mills will be reviving the show this summer. Be More Chill, based on the novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, goes on general sale today, 14 May 2021.

With a book by Joe Tracz and Tony Award-nominated original score by Joe Iconis bursting with addictively catchy songs such as More than Survive, Be More Chill and the showstopping Michael in the Bathroom, Be More Chill is an international sensation. When the original cast recording was released, millions of people streamed the album and formed a passionate community of Be More Chill fans.

The original London cast will reprise their roles: Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere, Mr Reyes and others), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Gabriel Hinchliffe (Ensemble), Renée Lamb (Jenna Rolan), Eve Norris (Ensemble), Millie O'Connell (Chloe Valentine), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger).

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy; desperate to be loved. The girl; longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer...just wants to take over the world.

When the 2019 Broadway Cast Recording was released, it debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have been heard over 611 million times across digital platforms, with the breakout track Michael In The Bathroom amassing over 42 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind Hamilton. A film adaptation is currently in the works.

The production is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographer is Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Associate Director is Gavin Mitford, Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting is by Will Burton.