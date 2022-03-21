BACON Extends at Finborough Theatre Through 2 April

Due to popular demand, Bacon has extended its run at the Finborough Theatre for an extra week, and will now perform until Saturday, 2 April 2022.

Directed by Matthew Iliffe. Set and Costume Design by Natalie Johnson. Lighting Design by Ryan Joseph Stafford. Sound Design by Mwen. Movement and Intimacy Direction by Jess Tucker Boyd. Casting Consultant - Nadine Rennie.

Presented by Izzy Hayden for Salt Lick Productions Limited in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.

Cast: Corey Montague-Sholay. William Robinson.

London, present day.

It's Year 10's first day back at school.

Mark is new and too scared to make friends. Darren is out-of-control and too scary to make friends. The two need each other but neither of them would ever admit it.

Worlds apart, but more similar than they realise, the pair form a complex and manipulative relationship that leads them blindly into a dangerous experiment that alters the course of both their lives.

Bacon is an unflinching and unexpectedly humorous look at masculinity, sexuality and power, through the dizzying lens of youth.



Finborough Theatre, 118 Finborough Road, London SW10 9ED

Book online at www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk

Box Office 020 7244 7439

No booking fees

Performances run Sunday, 27 March - Saturday, 2 April 2022. Tuesday to Saturday evenings at 7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3.00pm.

Prices from 27 March 2022 - Tickets £25, £23 concessions, except Tuesday evenings £23 all seats, and Friday and Saturday evenings £25 all seats.

Group Bookings for all performances - 1 free ticket in every 10 purchased.

Performance Length: Approximately 75 minutes.