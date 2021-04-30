Arts Venues Sign Letter Urging the Prime Minister to Help Touring Artists

Arts venues across the UK are urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help touring artists, BBC reports.

The letter, signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Opera House and Ed Sheeran's manager, among 300 other arts figures, warns Johnson of the "crisis which is threatening our industry" since Brexit, as well as a "mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape" for EU tours.

"We are extremely concerned by the lack of progress which has been achieved over the last three months to unravel the mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape which now faces the creative industries," the letter said. "With scheduling already under way for creative work later this year, you have a limited window of opportunity to resolve this crisis which is threatening our industry."

This comes after The National Theatre has cancelled a European tour of the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and put other EU touring plans on hold.

The letter was organized by The Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM). It urges the government to prioritize negotiating special work permits for all creative professionals and provide an emergency funding package.

A government spokesman responded to the letter, saying, "As the prime minister has said, we are working flat out with the industry on plans to support the creative sectors tour in Europe. We have already produced guidance to help artists understand what's required in different countries and are exploring proposals to provide further practical help, as well as engaging directly with EU member states."

Read more on BBC.