Arts Council England Sets Date for Funding Announcements

After a last-minute delay, Arts Council England has announced the next round of funding for national portfolio organisations will be revealed on November 4.

Arts Council England released the follwoing update on its website: In agreement with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), we are pleased to confirm that all our 2023-26 Investment Programme applicants will receive decisions from us on Friday 4 November. We apologise for the uncertainty this delay has caused and thank applicants for their patience. We are contacting all applicants to let them know of the new announcement date.

The funding body was originally due to announce its 2023-26 investment programme on October 26.

In agreement with @DCMS, we are pleased to confirm that all our 2023-26 Investment Programme applicants will receive decisions from us on Friday 4 November. - Arts Council England (@ace_national) October 27, 2022

