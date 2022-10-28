Arts Council England Sets Date for Funding Announcements
The next round of funding will be revealed on November 4
After a last-minute delay, Arts Council England has announced the next round of funding for national portfolio organisations will be revealed on November 4.
Arts Council England released the follwoing update on its website: In agreement with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), we are pleased to confirm that all our 2023-26 Investment Programme applicants will receive decisions from us on Friday 4 November. We apologise for the uncertainty this delay has caused and thank applicants for their patience. We are contacting all applicants to let them know of the new announcement date.
The funding body was originally due to announce its 2023-26 investment programme on October 26.
Arts Council England also announced the update on Twitter.
Update on our Investment Programme announcement:
In agreement with @DCMS, we are pleased to confirm that all our 2023-26 Investment Programme applicants will receive decisions from us on Friday 4 November.
Image Credit: Arts Council England
