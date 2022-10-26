Arts Council England Delay Funding Decisions
The organisation announced a last-minute delay
Arts Council England has announced a last-minute delay to the next funding round for national portfolio organisations. The decision had been due today (26 October).
The funding body released a statement yesterday (25 October) saying that following conversations with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the 2023-26 investment programme announcement will be made, hopefully, within the coming days.
Arts Council England's Chief Executive, Darren Henley said: "We feel for everyone awaiting the outcome of their funding application. We recognise the importance of giving organisations certainty to enable business planning and we know a delay will cause some disruption. We thank everyone for their patience. We are working with DCMS to reschedule this announcement as soon as possible."
Arts Council England also tweeted to announce the news:
NEW: Following discussions with @DCMS, we've agreed to delay the announcement of organisations joining our 2023-26 Investment Programme.- Arts Council England (@ace_national) October 25, 2022
Due to take place tomorrow (Wed 26 Oct), it will now happen as soon as possible within the coming days.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
October 26, 2022
Star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed’s beloved alter ego Mr. Swallow is getting set to tour the UK for the first time with ‘Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow.
Arts Council England Delay Funding Decisions
October 26, 2022
Arts Council England has announced a last-minute delay to the next funding round for national portfolio organisations.
Get Tickets from £42 for ARIANA DEBOSE IN CONCERT
October 26, 2022
Fourth Wall Live is delighted to announce that Oscar, Bafta, and Sag Award winning actor, singer, and dancer Ariana Debose will appear live in concert at The London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with musical director Benjamin Rauhala.
Review: TURNING THE SCREW, Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre
October 25, 2022
As part of New Wimbledon Theatre’s Studio Premieres Season, Turning The Screw is a thoughtful and absorbing play that explores composer Benjamin Britten’s infatuation with choir boy David Hemmings while he was writing The Turn Of The Screw.
Book Now for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Coming to the Garrick Theatre in March 2023
October 25, 2022
Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure—and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde. Book now for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, coming to the Garrick Theatre in March 2023