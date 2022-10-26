Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Council England Delay Funding Decisions

The organisation announced a last-minute delay

Oct. 26, 2022  
Arts Council England has announced a last-minute delay to the next funding round for national portfolio organisations. The decision had been due today (26 October).

The funding body released a statement yesterday (25 October) saying that following conversations with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the 2023-26 investment programme announcement will be made, hopefully, within the coming days.

Arts Council England's Chief Executive, Darren Henley said: "We feel for everyone awaiting the outcome of their funding application. We recognise the importance of giving organisations certainty to enable business planning and we know a delay will cause some disruption. We thank everyone for their patience. We are working with DCMS to reschedule this announcement as soon as possible."

