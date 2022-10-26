Arts Council England Delay Funding Decisions

Arts Council England has announced a last-minute delay to the next funding round for national portfolio organisations. The decision had been due today (26 October).

The funding body released a statement yesterday (25 October) saying that following conversations with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the 2023-26 investment programme announcement will be made, hopefully, within the coming days.

Arts Council England's Chief Executive, Darren Henley said: "We feel for everyone awaiting the outcome of their funding application. We recognise the importance of giving organisations certainty to enable business planning and we know a delay will cause some disruption. We thank everyone for their patience. We are working with DCMS to reschedule this announcement as soon as possible."

Arts Council England also tweeted to announce the news: