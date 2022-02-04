Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals CINDERELLA Was Reworked During Hiatus

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that his production of Cinderella was reworked while on its six week hiatus, The Stage reports. The production officially returned to the West End last night, February 3.

"We have done a little bit of work that we wanted to do on the show before we got locked down and all of that - and it's been absolutely fantastic for us all to be in the same space," Webber told the audience during a speech at the show's reopening night.

He went on to say, "When the Omicron variant hit us, everyone in the cast was worried - a lot of us were getting the virus again. I thought we can't go on just giving vague performances and that it would be far better to regroup when we really knew we could give the show that the audience deserves."

Read the full story on The Stage.

The brand new musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character Cinderella, with Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt playing The Stepmother. Rebecca Trehearn is The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin, as Cinderella's stepsisters Marie and Adele, Gloria Onitiri plays The Godmother and Caleb Roberts is Prince Charming.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.