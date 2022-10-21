Alphabetti Theatre Extends Opening Hours to Support Community Through Cost of Living Crisis

Newcastle's Alphabetti Theatre has announced extended opening hours of 11am - 11pm (Tuesday-Saturday) - offering the city's residents the option to convene in a warm, welcoming and creative space.

As Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Ali Pritchard explains: "It's going to be grim for most of us, so we want to open up our space for everyone with no pressure to spend money, where we can all have a mint time without it costing the world!"

Alphabetti Theatre is a relatively new player on the North East cultural scene, but their reputation has grown at a stratospheric speed in recent years. Having been nominated as a finalist in the 'Best Cultural Venues' category at North East Culture Awards, placing as second 'Best Fringe Theatre' in the UK 2020, and becoming the only theatre in the country with two shows selected in The Stage's 'Best of 2021' list.

Here's what Alphabetti will be offering in the hope of helping their community this winter:

- Free internet access

- Free electricity access

- Free heat/warm space

- Free sit-in and read play/poetry library

- Free colouring in/arts and crafts activities

- Free pool table (beginning November 2022)

- Pay what you feel printing, photocopying and scanning facilities

- £1 mugs of Tea, Coffee and hot/cold cordial (free to those who can't afford it)

- Cheese toasties for £2.50 (vegan & gluten free available)

- Good tunes

- Amazing staff and excellent vibes

- Occasional cuddles with the theatre dog Rex, when he's in!

43% of Alphabetti Theatre's tickets are charged at Pay What You Feel - which is anonymous and means the audience member pays what they feel they can afford at the end of the performance.

The remaining 57% are ticketed into three price categories ranging from £15 - £3.

To support the theatre, click here.

Photo Credit: Alphabetti Theatre