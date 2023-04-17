Ally Pally's Terrace Beer Garden Launches For The Summer On Coronation Weekend

With its stunning views over London, and mesmerising sunsets, The Terrace beer garden at Alexandra Palace will reopen for Spring/Summer 2023 on the 6 May, in perfect time to offer Londoners a sun-soaked spot to enjoy the Bank Holiday and Coronation weekend.

The hugely popular Terrace at the Palace's Phoenix Bar & Kitchen is one of the biggest beer gardens in London. On the 6 and 7 May it will host Greek street food from Greece Lightning, fried chicken from Firebird, hot dogs from Rollin' Dogs, steak sandwiches from Steak It Easy, Cornish pasties on the Pasty Wagon, stone-fired Italian pizzas from Fuoco's in the Phoenix Bar & Pizzeria, plus mouth-watering ice creams from the Ice Cream Cab.

And it wouldn't be a proper party without cocktails from Oh Santé Cocktails, local craft beers from the pop-up Airstream bar, and everything in between from the well-stocked Phoenix Bar.

Expect live music and DJ sets to keep the party atmosphere going across the weekend, plus, with its panoramic city views, The Terrace is the perfect spot to watch the Red Arrows Coronation flypast on Saturday 6 May!

There's no entrance fee or table booking required, just get there early to grab a table on this south-facing suntrap (should the sun decide to make an appearance!).

Following the Bank Holiday celebrations, The Terrace will be open every day of the week throughout the Spring/Summer, however, please note, the pop-up street food trucks and bars will only be in place on Fridays - Sundays.