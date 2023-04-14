Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ali Brice Brings Life Affirming Comedy to Soho Theatre This Summer

Performances are on 3rd & 4th July.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Alternative comedian Ali Brice is embracing life after almost losing it. They say comedy is tragedy plus timing, but when is the right time to start making jokes about your suicide attempt? Ali thinks it's about three years. Following a very successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, Ali brings his most honest and personal hour of stand-up to the Soho Theatre on 3rd & 4th July.

Three years on, he's admitted defeat, is back on his feet and trying again. Through therapy, friends, and sausages he's living in the moment, finding joy in the little things and celebrating all that life has to offer. I Tried To Be Funny, But You Weren't Looking is bursting with silly stories, big questions and jokes aplenty. This is a sincere and heartfelt show celebrating life and therapy from a ridiculous man with a stupid moustache.

I Tried To Be Funny, But You Weren't Looking was a smash hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where Ali had packed rooms throughout the run. The show received numerous rave reviews as well as a nomination for The Comedians' Choice Award for Best Show and Ali was also featured in The Times list of Best Jokes from the Fringe - twice!

Ali has been performing comedy for well over a decade. He has become known for his unhinged characters and lightning fast audience interaction. His sixth solo show Bin Wondering saw Brice maturing as a comedian and introducing honest storytelling alongside his abstract characters and madcap shenanigans. Bin Wondering garnered fantastic reviews and is now streaming on NextUp Comedy.

Ali is a member of the Weirdos collective of alternative comedians (credits include staging the only comedy show on ice at Alexandra Palace and taking their annual Christmas to the Bloomsbury Theatre) and regularly performs at leading alternative comedy nights such as the Alternative Comedy Memorial Society (ACMS). From 2015-2017, Ali starred as Graeme in Graeme of Thrones (a Game of Thrones parody) which saw him performing around the world to sell-out crowds in Australia, Canada and the USA. In 2020, he co-starred in YouTube sketch show Lad Pad, alongside Joz Norris with whom he co-wrote the series. He has also appeared in The Curse (Channel 4), The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC Two) and Radiohead's 2021 music video If You Say the Word.




