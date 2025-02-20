Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends and New Cast Joins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The thirteenth cast has been announced for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall, Plus the production will extend until 26 April 2026. The new cast will begin performances from 18 March this year. Tickets are on sale now.

This year marks 100 years since Agatha Christie's story Witness for the Prosecution, originally titled Traitor Hands, was first published in weekly detective magazine in 1925. A century later and the acclaimed stage production continues to sell out every performance at the historic London County Hall where it is now in its 8th year and more popular than ever.

The new cast announced today includes Harry Chandler (Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre; Come Dine with Me: The Musical, Norwich Theatre Royal, Edinburgh Fringe, Turbine Theatre) as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Charlotte Beaumont (Broadchurch, ITV; Romeo & Juliet, The Globe) as Romaine Vole, Jonathan Firth (And Then There Were None, International Tour; The Girl on the Train Salisbury Playhouse) to play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Nigel Hastings (And Then Come the Night Jars, Theatre 503, UK Tour and BAFTA-nominated film; The Government Inspector, Marylebone Theatre) as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon (And Then There Were None, International Tour; Shakespeare in The Abbey, Shakespeare's Globe) returns as Mr Justice Wainwright and David Birrell (1984, Bath Theatre Royal and National Tour; The Whip, RSC) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Charles Angiama, Caroline Gruber, Matthew Hebden, Phoenix Henries, Harrison Hirst, Gillian McCafferty, Sky Bailey McGill, Anna Rawlings, Jack Spencer, Dale Superville, Paulo Vieira and Christopher Wright.



Since 2017 Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The show is more popular than ever with almost every show selling out. Director Lucy Bailey (And Then There Were None, UK Tour) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

