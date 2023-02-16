Above The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's Wonderville

Above The Stag has found a new, temporary home at Haymarket's Wonderville.

The LBTQ+ venue closed its doors in Vauxhall last year after being unable to develop a "feasible business plan".

Above The Stag released the following statement on their website:

We're back and we've missed you...

Thank you for all your continuing wonderful support since we vacated our Vauxhall venue 6 months ago.

Whilst we are still searching for a permanent venue, we are delighted to announce that Above The Stag will stage the following shows in 2023 at Wonderville in the heart of the West End.

We can't wait to see you all again soon!

The venue also announced three new shows: Eurovision: Your Decision from 29 April - 13 May, a Eurovision party on 13 May and their Christmas pantomime, Puss In Boots from 4 - 32 December.

Image Credit: Above The Stag