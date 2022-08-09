Above The Stag Theatre Issues Explanation For Sudden Closure
The impossibility of "a feasible business plan" was cited as the reason for closure
LGBTQ+ venue Above The Stage has issued a statement explaining that their sudden closure was due to the impossibilty to come up with "a feasible business plan".
Operations director Andy Hill, who released the statement today on social media, stated that the decision had been "heart-breaking", but their benefactors had committed to donating £2 million over the next five years to the theatre subject to a viable venue and "a feasible five year business plan"
Above The Stage issued a statement on 7 August announcing the immediate closure of the venue.
Photo Credit: Above The Stag