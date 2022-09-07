AGE IS A FEELING Announces Autumn Transfer

Having already announced an autumn transfer to Soho Theatre, Edinburgh smash hit, Fringe First winning, Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee, (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale - now also a memoir published by Penguin Random House) will also return to Soho Theatre in February 2023. Inspired by real life interviews, Age is a Feeling is the story of one person's life from their 25th birthday until the end: exploring the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life, the joys and tragedies of getting older, and the sides of people we never get to know.

Every performance, the audience chooses to hear six of twelve stories, dipping in and out of one person's lifespan as it unfolds across the show. Depending on the audience's choices, there are 180 different potential versions to be heard with different combinations of stories. The six remaining unheard stories are left untouched and discarded, as a poignant reminder of the things we may never know about even our closest friends.

Celebrating both the light and the dark in life, McGee's imaginative show is a covert rallying cry against succumbing to cynicism and regret. It is a call to seize our time.

It's a show which knows exactly what it's doing and how it's doing it, and it is prepared to take its time so that it turns the screws before it pierces the heart... But make no mistake, it will make you weep... The show plays cleverly on choice and its illusions, and if it has a tonal relentlessness it can also turn on a sixpence in the way a savagely funny line suddenly blossoms like a bruise (Stagedoor, Lyn Gardner)

Age is a Feeling is an original Soho Theatre commission, directed and dramaturged by its Associate Director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats) and produced by Soho Theatre. It is brought to life by scenic designer Zoë Hurwitz (winner, 2019 Linbury Prize for Stage Design; finalist, 2020 JMK awards) and lighting designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats). This dynamic team have created a show that wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we're alive.

David Luff, Soho's Creative Director and Producer, said, We are delighted to welcome back Haley McGee following a superb premiere presentation at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The power and beauty of her writing captivated audiences in Edinburgh and we can't wait for her to bring this brilliant piece of theatre back to Soho Theatre.