AFTERGLOW Comes to Southwark Playhouse Next Year

Midnight Theatricals has announced that S. Asher Gelman's international hit Afterglow is returning to London in early 2024. Following sell out runs at Southwark Playhouse in June 2019 and Waterloo East Theatre later that year, the play is back by popular demand at Southwark Playhouse Borough, having seen extended runs in New York, Madrid, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City. Gelman himself will direct this new 2024 production.

This raw, funny, and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love tells the story of Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship. When they invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken.

With casting to be announced, this new production reunites the original, record-breaking creative team, which, as well as Gelman includes set designer Ann Beyersdorfer, lighting designer Jamie Roderick and sound designer Alex Mackyol. Costume designer Justin Nardella, intimacy director Lee Crowley and casting director Anne Vosser join the team.