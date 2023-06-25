80S LIVE to Play Adelphi Theatre Next Month

You've made it through the wilderness, somehow, you've made it through and now we're never gonna give you up!

Get ready as the biggest 80s party show as 80s Live! comes to the West End for one night only at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 18 July as part of a major UK tour.



As we travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music, put your hands together and get into the groove as our live band Electric Dreams perform over two dozen chart topping anthems from Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears and many more.

80s Live! is the ultimate 80s night out, so come dressed to impress as we spin you around and around for a night to remember.

Blending pop and soft rock, the show includes Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don't You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It's Raining Men, Rio. . . the list goes on.

Entertainers (Producers)

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown', 'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.