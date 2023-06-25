80S LIVE to Play Adelphi Theatre Next Month

The show will play the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 18 July as part of a major UK tour.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 4 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS

80S LIVE to Play Adelphi Theatre Next Month

You've made it through the wilderness, somehow, you've made it through and now we're never gonna give you up!

Get ready as the biggest 80s party show as 80s Live! comes to the West End for one night only at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 18 July as part of a major UK tour.

As we travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music, put your hands together and get into the groove as our live band Electric Dreams perform over two dozen chart topping anthems from Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears and many more.

80s Live! is the ultimate 80s night out, so come dressed to impress as we spin you around and around for a night to remember.

Blending pop and soft rock, the show includes Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don't You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It's Raining Men, Rio. . . the list goes on.

Entertainers (Producers)

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown',  'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: ROBIN HOOD, Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Review: ROBIN HOOD, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

It’s the obvious legend to draw upon in our current age of police brutality, austerity, and the withdrawal of the right to protest - and when you have a stage surrounded by an almost-forest, it should be the perfect fit. This summer at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Carl Grose turns his attention to the retelling of Robin Hood, promising a hero unlike those you’ll have previously seen on the small and silver screen.

2
DONT TELL THE BISHOPS: AN AFTER PRIDE PARTY to Play The Actors Church in July Photo
DON'T TELL THE BISHOPS: AN AFTER PRIDE PARTY to Play The Actors' Church in July

Celebrate Pride at The Musicals at The Actors' Church, Covent Garden in London on Sunday 2nd July at 7pm when Mark Robert Petty Presents... Don't Tell The Bishops: An After-Pride Party At The Actors' Church for an evening celebrating songs from LGBTQ+ Themed Musicals and Classic Pop Songs.

3
Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform I Got Rhythm on THE ONE SHOW Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW

Watch the West End cast of Crazy for You perform 'I Got Rhythm' on The One Show!

4
Review: CONNECTIONS 2023, National Theatre Photo
Review: CONNECTIONS 2023, National Theatre

The National Theatre invites the nation's young people to its Dorfman Theatre and is all the better for it

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You