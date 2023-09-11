Verdi's NABUCCO Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024

The performance is set for January 6 at 12:55 PM.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December Photo 1 Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Verdi's NABUCCO Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024

Verdi's Nabucco comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024. The performance is set for January 6 at 12:55 PM.

Ancient Babylon comes to life in this classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze stars as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille.

Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving “Va, pensiero.”

Photo Credit: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December Photo
Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. The performance is on December 17 at 2:00 PM.

2
X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December Photo
X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Written by Anthony Davis with a libretto by Thulani Davis, the performance is set for December 3 at 2pm.

3
The Old Opera House Theatre Company To Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE ODD COUPLE Photo
The Old Opera House Theatre Company To Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE ODD COUPLE

The Old Opera House Theatre Company will kick off our 2023-24 Season with the Neil Simon comedy, The Odd Couple, this September, directed by Val Phillips.

4
DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November Photo
DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November

Dead Man Walking will be presented at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November. By Jake Heggie with a libretto by Terrence McNally, the event will take place on November 4 at 12:55pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Odd Couple
Old Opera House Theatre (9/08-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You