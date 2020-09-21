Performances take place September 24-27.

Theatre West Virginia reopens with The Last Five Years at the Raleigh Playhouse! Performances take place September 24-27.

The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage), and Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met). The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect.i??

The Last Five Years is a musical written by Jason Robert Brown. It premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was then produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then it has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/schedule_and_tickets_2020_2021.

