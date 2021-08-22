Theatre West Virginia Announces Fall 2021 Classes
The Fall Academy is scheduled to start with a Parents Meeting on Monday October 13, 2021 at 6:00PM at the Learning Tree Building.
Theatre West Virginia has announced its Fall Classes. Class will be at Paw Paw Tree Building, 715 North Kanawha Street, Beckley WV 25801.
The Parents Meeting is designed as a meet and greet/questions and answer session for parents and instructors of the academy. Student are welcome during the Parents Meeting.
Learn more at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/fall_2021_training_academy.
Class Schedule:
Improvisation
Acting for the Stage
Music
Musical Theatre Dance
Movement for the Stage
Stage Combat
Tech Design and Management
Tech Application
Family Spring
Academy Class Tuition:
$100.00 per Subject
$175.00 for 2 Subjects (87.50 Each)
$225.00 for 3 Subjects (75.00 Each)
$250.00 for 4 Subjects (62.50 Each)
$275.00 for 5 Subjects (55.00 Each)
$300.00 for 6 Subjects (50.00 Each