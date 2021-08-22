Theatre West Virginia Announces Fall 2021 Classes

Theatre West Virginia has announced its Fall Classes. Class will be at Paw Paw Tree Building, 715 North Kanawha Street, Beckley WV 25801.

The Fall Academy is scheduled to start with a Parents Meeting on Monday October 13, 2021 at 6:00PM at the Learning Tree Building.

The Parents Meeting is designed as a meet and greet/questions and answer session for parents and instructors of the academy. Student are welcome during the Parents Meeting.

Learn more at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/fall_2021_training_academy.

Class Schedule:

Improvisation

Acting for the Stage

Music

Musical Theatre Dance

Movement for the Stage

Stage Combat

Tech Design and Management

Tech Application

Family Spring

Academy Class Tuition:

$100.00 per Subject

$175.00 for 2 Subjects (87.50 Each)

$225.00 for 3 Subjects (75.00 Each)

$250.00 for 4 Subjects (62.50 Each)

$275.00 for 5 Subjects (55.00 Each)

$300.00 for 6 Subjects (50.00 Each