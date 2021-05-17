Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre West Virginia Announces 2021 Lineup

The lineup includes Alice at Wonderland, Honey in the Rock, Tarzan, and Romeo & Juliet.

May. 17, 2021 Â 
Theatre West Virginia has announced its 2021 lineup! All i??2021 shows will take place at Grandview.

Full Lineup and Dates:

Alice at Wonderland June 24 - July 3

Honey in the Rock July 8 - July 18

Tarzan July 23 - July July 31

Romeo and Juliet July 11, 18, 25

Tickets are available now. Call 304-256-6800 Monday through Friday from 12PM -4PMi??i??i??

2021 Ticket Prices

ADULT: $19.95
Child (Under 12): $9.95
SENIOR: $17.95
AAA Adult: $17.95
AAA Child (Under 12): $9.95
Military Adult: $17.95
Military Child: $9.95
Alumni Club: $4.95

Learn more at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/.


