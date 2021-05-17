Theatre West Virginia Announces 2021 Lineup
The lineup includes Alice at Wonderland, Honey in the Rock, Tarzan, and Romeo & Juliet.
Theatre West Virginia has announced its 2021 lineup! All i??2021 shows will take place at Grandview.
Full Lineup and Dates:
Alice at Wonderland June 24 - July 3
Honey in the Rock July 8 - July 18
Tarzan July 23 - July July 31
Romeo and Juliet July 11, 18, 25
Tickets are available now. Call 304-256-6800 Monday through Friday from 12PM -4PMi??i??i??
2021 Ticket Prices
ADULT: $19.95
Child (Under 12): $9.95
SENIOR: $17.95
AAA Adult: $17.95
AAA Child (Under 12): $9.95
Military Adult: $17.95
Military Child: $9.95
Alumni Club: $4.95
Learn more at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/.