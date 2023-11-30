Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 3 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD will bring Verdi's Nabucco to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

Ancient Babylon comes to life in this classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze stars as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille.

Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving “Va, pensiero.”


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAN Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAND Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD brings Carmen to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January 2024. The performance is on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March 2024. The performance is set for March 9 at 12:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
A Christmas Carol in West Virginia A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You