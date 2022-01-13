PARADISE PARK Comes to Charleston Light Opera Guild Next Month

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present this WV story at the Guild Theatre on February 4-6 and February 11-13, 2022.

Paradise Park The Musical is based on the cult classic film of the same name by acclaimed West Virginia filmmaker and film director Daniel Boyd. The musical has been adapted for the stage by Boyd and Mountain Stage's own Larry Groce who has written a new and extensive score.

The story contains themes familiar to citizens of West Virginia: poverty, religion, hopes and dreams and centers on people caring for other people through hard times, through natural disasters and through everyday life. The musical tells the story of an elderly woman in a West Virginia trailer-park who dreams that God will come to their community and grant them all a wish.

Theatre West Virginia premiered the musical in 2018 at Grandview State Park's Cliffside Ampitheatre and repeated it in 2019.

Masks are required at all times in the theatre regardless of vaccination status.