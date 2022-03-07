Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Old Opera House Theatre Company in April

Performances run April 29, 30, May 1, 6, 7, 8, 2022.

Mar. 7, 2022  
Into the Woods will come to The Old Opera House Theatre Company in April.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Performances run April 29, 30, May 1, 6, 7, 8, 2022. Masks are required.

Ticket Prices

Adults: $22 • Youth (under 18): $15
Military, Seniors (65+), and Students (18-25) $19

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.oldoperahouse.org/upcoming-shows.



