INDECENT Will Be Performed at West Virginia University in 2022

Performances will run February 25 - March 6, 2022 in the Glady G. Davis Theatre.

Dec. 21, 2021  
Indecent by Paula Vogel will be performed at West Virginia University in 2022. Performances will run February 25 - March 6, 2022 in the Glady G. Davis Theatre. The play will be directed by Radhica Ganapathy.

Indecent by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance. Vogel's Indecent charts the history of a contentious drama and the artists who risked their lives and careers to perform it.

Tickets: $20 Reserved seating ($15 Student)

Learn more at https://calendar.wvu.edu/site/ccarts/event/school-of-theatre--dance-indecent-4/.


