December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW West Virginia Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for West Virginia:
Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Choreography (Musical or Play)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)
Best Original Musical or Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Choreographer of the Year
Director of the Year
Musical Director of the Year
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Michael D. Gore - Shrek the Musical - Charleston Light Opera Guild 11%
Joe Reeves - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 11%
Griffin Frye - FROZEN JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 8%
Andrew Potter - MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 31%
Luke Halferty - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%
Constantine Pappas - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 13%
Mitch Vance - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 13%
Dominic Roderigho - DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
Owen Wells - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Southern Coaltion For The Arts 7%
Daniel Stevens - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 21%
Leland Blair - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 14%
John Johnson - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 11%
Sherry Wilson - MAMMA MIA! - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 8%
Hannah McCauley - HUNCHBACK OF NOTEE DAMNE - Ohio Valley summer theater 8%
Reagan Snyder - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 7%
Alison McCarten - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 28%
Chrysten Peddie - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 15%
Melissa Robinette - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 15%
Malia Saar - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - CHILDREN’S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON 15%
Savannah Richardson - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 11%
Brittany Hodges - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
Emily Shaffer - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 44%
Kelly Strom - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 16%
Courtney Susman - NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 13%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 9%
MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 8%
MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 9%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 8%
INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 42%
ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 26%
STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 23%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 17%
MAMMA MIA! - Huntington Area Reg Theatre 16%
SHREK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 16%
MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 23%
STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 17%
DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 15%
DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 32%
THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH - West Virginia University 15%
MUD - West Virginia University 10%
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 43%
THE 39 STEPS - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%
NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 15%
FINDING NEVERLAND - Clay Center 40%
ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 23%
JUNIE B JONES JR - First Stage Theatre Co. 21%
Erica O’Brient - FROZEN JR, MAMMA MIA!, LION KING JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 18%
Nina Pasinetti - 42ND STREET - Charleston Light Opera Guild 8%
Rachel Noe-Maynard - CATS - Southern Coalition for the Arts 8%
Melissa Roach Frye - THE LION KING JR, Frozen Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
Krista Brown Trogdon - THE LION KING JR, Mamma Mia, etc - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
Courtney Susman - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 8%
Krista Brown-Trogden - Frozen Jr, Lion King Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 12%
Mark Smith - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 10%
Kermit Medsker - Into the Woods, Bricktop, etc. - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 8%
The Aracoma Story Inc 18%
Actors Guild of Parkersburg 10%
First Stage Theatre Co. 10%
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Choreography (Musical or Play)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)
Best Original Musical or Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Choreographer of the Year
Director of the Year
Musical Director of the Year
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.