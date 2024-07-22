Crowder Comes to the Capitol Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crowder comes to the Capitol Theatre in West Virginia in September. The performance is on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Known for his innovative blend of folk, rock, electronic and urban elements, Crowder’s distinct style is characterized by his soulful vocals and eclectic instrumentation. His ability to seamlessly blend genres, from bluegrass to electronic, sets him apart, and with more than 1.8 Billion global streams, he is one of the most influential voices in Contemporary Christian Music.

Armed with four No. 1 radio singles, five GRAMMY nominations, and more than 20 Dove Award nominations — four of those being wins — Crowder’s exploration of faith, redemption, and personal transformation continue to catapult the genre forward. In addition to the awards and numerous RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, the multi-instrumentalist is known for his genre-defying live performances that are anything but ordinary.

Beyond his music, Crowder is also known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to charitable causes. In 2024, he will release his sixth studio album ‘The EXILE,’ the second in a three-part series that began with ‘Milk & Honey’ (2021).

