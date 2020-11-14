Contemporary American Theatre Festival Presents DANCE WE DO: A POET EXPLORES BLACK DANCE

The conversation takes place on Monday, November 16 at 6:30pm.

As part of CATF's UNMUTED digital experience, they have joined forces with Shepherd University's Contemporary Theater Studies program to bring a panel discussion that celebrates the work of playwright, artist, and civil rights leader Ntozake Shange and her book posthumously published book, Dance We Do: A Poet Explores Black Dance.

Shepherd University theater instructor Reneé L. Charlow, who was Ntozake's personal assistant from 2014-2018, will lead the conversation. She will be joined by Halifu Osumare, Dianne McIntyre, and Laurie Goux. Both Halifu and Dianne are both featured in Dance We Do.

The conversation takes place on Monday, November 16 at 6:30pm. Visit https://catf.org/ to join the Zoom webinar. No registration is needed.

