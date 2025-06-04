Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Sets Fifth Anniversary Awards Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Continuing to build on its mission to empower the voices of women in music and spotlight the artistry and impact of female songwriters, composers, educators, engineers, executives and others, the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame will celebreate its milestone fifth anniversary with a two-day awards gala at the Mead Center for American Theatre in Washington, DC Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, 2025.

Hosted by prominent TV personality, actress and entrepreneur Claudia Jordan, this year’s event honors 12 prominent, internationally renowned women of song from an eclectic array of musical genres whose songs, recordings and compositional works have inspired numerous generations and a multitude of world cultures. The 2025 honorees include Melba Moore, Brenda Russell, Regina Belle, Janis Ian, Sylvia Moy, Julie Giroux, Janiva Magness, Vicki Peterson, YoYo (aka Yolanda Whitaker), Christina Shusho, Dr. Stacy L. Smith (USC Annenberg Study), Asha Puthli and the late Lari White.

In addition to exciting musical performances by Nes Powers, Evelyn Rubio, Robert Cristian Jordan and Mallow Hill, the ceremony will include special entertainment by comedic magician, mentalist and hypnotist Adam Stone and Women on Fire, a group of stage performers whose clever, socially conscious skits explore the breadth of women’s issues with humor and wisdom. Other participants include awards presenters Andree Harris and Telishia Berry, DJ Supreme Da Barber (creating powerful musical sounds for the red carpet), Versie Jean (Songwriting Performer/Winner 2024 and Current WSHOF Ambassador). The event’s musical director is Christopher Valentine.

On Friday, the first day of the event, WSHOF will host its annual songwriting contest and exclusive mixer. Ten emerging songwriters will be invited to perform their original songs for a panel of industry veteran judges. The winner receives studio time at Omega Recording Studios in Rockville, MD and a guitar, in addition to the opportunity to perform at the awards ceremony on Saturday in front of the honorees. Besides an opportunity for introductions and casual socializing, the mixer is designed as an “open door” for up-and-coming songwriters and performers to meet veterans who can help them in their careers and foster potential opportunities to collaborate. Montanique “Monei” Sutton will serve as host/songwriting mixer for this evening’s events.

In 2021, one of the songwriting participants was Robin Sailor-Zander, daughter of Cheap Trick frontman (and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer) Robin Zander, who has been a major supporter of WSHOF, even creating a promotional video for the organization’s YouTube channel.

“The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards is like the Grammys to any other musical award show, the cool point being that it’s specifically for women songwriters,” says Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatch, an entrepreneur, songwriter and former radio talk show host who is the organization’s Founder, Chief Executive and Chairman. “In the research I conducted before deciding to launch the organization, I found that there are not many programs exclusively honoring women in entertainment at this level. We’re all about achieving parity and recognition for Girls and Women in Music, opening doors a bit more for those whose talents will bring us joy, inspiration and their songs on the radio for the next 50 years.”

Previous WSHOF inductees include Roberta Flack, Valerie Simpson, Klymaxx, Mary Chapin-Carpenter, Deniece Williams, The Go-Go’s and the late Naomi Judd (2021); Marilyn Bergman, Gloria Estefan, Siedah Garrett, Indigo Girls, Loretta Lynn and Jody Watley (2022); Ann Hampton Calloway, Jan Daley, Scherrie Payne, Toni Basil, Angela Bofill, Pam Sawyer and the late Cynthia Weil and Olivia Newton-John (2023); and Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Crystal Waters, Soon Hee Newbold and the late Angie Stone and Allie Willis (2024).

The organization is pleased to announce that sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming WSHOF events are now open. Sponsors can purchase an ad, sponsor an inductee and/or lend their likeness and voice. It’s a prime opportunity to gain brand exposure and connect with industry professionals, influencers and supporters. For more information, please visit here.

